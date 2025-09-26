'Fake CBI officer' scam busted: Surat man arrested for duping professor of Rs 7.5 lakh

Ajmer Cyber Crime Police traced the bank account used in the fraud to Hitesh Dhodiyawala, 45, based in Surat. The Vehicle Theft Squad of Surat Crime branch tracked him to Doctor Park Road, Jahangirpura, and arrested him in a late-night operation.

Police investigations revealed Hitesh’s criminal background. Previously a stock market trader, he ran an investment firm, De Hypers Investment Advisors, which collapsed after losses of Rs .5 crore, leaving him heavily in debt. Desperate, he joined an online money-laundering network, connecting with a handler known as “Roki” through Instagram.

Hitesh allegedly met other gang members in Ahmedabad and provided his IndusInd Bank account to route illicit funds, charging a fixed commission in return. On 2 September 2025 alone, Rs 48.78 lakh was reportedly routed through his account, with Hitesh pocketing Rs 62,900. His account was linked to at least seven cybercrime cases across India, including complaints from West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Police also noted that a Prohibition Act case was already registered against Hitesh at Katargam Police Station.

Hitesh has now been handed over to Ajmer Cyber Crime Police.