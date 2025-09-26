Gujarat: Surat court orders fresh probe against BJP MLA Pravin Ghoghari in Godadara land scam

AHMEDABAD: In a major twist to the multi-crore Godadara land scam, a Surat court has ordered further investigation against BJP MLA Pravin Ghoghari, who represents Karanj assembly constituency, and 13 others.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has rejected the 'C-Summary' report filed by CID Crime, which had sought to close the investigation into the scam. Instead, the court has ordered a fresh probe into Ghoghari’s alleged role in the fraud, putting him and the other 13 accused back under the scanner.

The BJP legislator stands accused of land grabbing through forged signatures and fake documents, while serious questions are now being raised over the CID’s earlier clean chit.

The case dates back to 2017, when complainant Ushaben Gopalbhai Ladnawali filed an FIR at Limbayat Police Station, accusing Ghoghari and others of illegally acquiring 6,604 sq. m. of unsold land from Block No. 139 in Godadara village. She alleged that the fraud was executed using bogus power of attorney papers, fake affidavits, and forged satakhats, effectively erasing her name from the ownership records.

As the case grew more complex, it was transferred to CID Crime for a detailed investigation. However, DySP Aniruddha Singh Captain filed a 'C-Summary' report, claiming there was “no evidence” against Ghoghari and recommending closure of the case. This move raised eyebrows, especially since Ghoghari was a sitting MLA at the time.

Refusing to back down, Ushaben filed a Protest Petition, urging the court to reopen the investigation under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.