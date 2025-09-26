In Patna, Rahul spells out INDIA bloc’s EBC outreach

PATNA: Bihar’s Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), comprising 36.01 per cent of the state’s population, are going to play a significant role in the assembly elections as the pattern of voting among them is likely to undergo significant change this time.

EBCs have been traditionally voting for the BJP-led NDA but their votes are up for grabs now as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who commanded larger support among EBCs, is at the fag end of his political career. It was Nitish who had carved out EBCs from Backward Classes and made them JD(U)’s core supporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday released a 10-point “Ati Pichhada Sankalp’ resolution in Patna, an initiative that explains how much importance the INDIA bloc is attaching to EBCs in the Assembly elections due in October-November.

EBCs are the largest group in the caste-based survey conducted in the state during 2022-23. Nitish has nursed the EBCs with reservations and education and welfare benefits, but now he is not able to inspire the same level of confidence among them.

“Since Nitish is active in the coming election and NDA is contesting under his leadership, EBCs would not stay away from JD (U) entirely but a section of EBCs would take a decision in their future political alliance post-Nitish,” a political analyst said. He added that the INDIA bloc has taken a lead over NDA in their attempt to woo EBC voters by pledging to bring a law to protect EBCs.