'Factually incorrect, entirely baseless': India slams NATO chief over purported Putin-Modi call

NEW DELHI: India on Friday strongly rejected remarks made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to clarify his stance on Ukraine and termed the statement as “factually incorrect and entirely baseless.”

Speaking to CNN, Rutte claimed that India had been in contact with Moscow and Prime Minister Modi had confronted Putin over the Ukraine war, linking it to the economic fallout from US tariffs. “Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs,” Rutte alleged.

In a sharply worded rebuttal, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday dismissed the comments as false and irresponsible.

“We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr. Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless,” said Jaiswal. “At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place.”