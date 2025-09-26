Lucknow Diary | Kashi Ramlila faces crisis from road closures

The 500-year-old Lath Bhairav Ramlila in Varanasi has been disrupted due to road closures caused by flyover construction on the Lath Bhairav–Saraiya route. Barricading by Setu Nigam has blocked access to the Ramlila venue, forcing performances to stop. Committee members, devotees and artists staged a symbolic protest, demanding reopening of the main route. Children dressed as Ram, Lakshman, and Sita sat in protest outside the stage. The Ramlila committee said barricades had been removed earlier for Muharram processions and Baba Lath Bhairav’s wedding festival, but were put back soon after, cutting off access again.

Yogi’s plans for Bundelkhand tourism

CM Yogi Adityanath has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking transfer of four ASI-protected forts to the Uttar Pradesh government. The forts are Talbehat Fort in Lalitpur, Kalinjar Fort in Banda, Madfa in Chitrakoot, and Barua Sagar Ghats in Jhansi. In his letter dated September 16, the CM highlighted Bundelkhand’s cultural and historic importance, describing it as the “land of ten rivers” and the “heartland of India.” He said the forts should be restored and developed for tourism. The state govt is already working to transform historic buildings into heritage hotels and cultural centres under the Public-Private Partnership model.