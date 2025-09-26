Lucknow Diary | Kashi Ramlila faces crisis from road closures

The 500-year-old Lath Bhairav Ramlila in Varanasi has been disrupted due to road closures caused by flyover construction on the Lath Bhairav–Saraiya route. Barricading by Setu Nigam has blocked access to the Ramlila venue, forcing performances to stop. Committee members, devotees and artists staged a symbolic protest, demanding reopening of the main route. Children dressed as Ram, Lakshman, and Sita sat in protest outside the stage. The Ramlila committee said barricades had been removed earlier for Muharram processions and Baba Lath Bhairav’s wedding festival, but were put back soon after, cutting off access again.
Yogi’s plans for Bundelkhand tourism
CM Yogi Adityanath has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking transfer of four ASI-protected forts to the Uttar Pradesh government. The forts are Talbehat Fort in Lalitpur, Kalinjar Fort in Banda, Madfa in Chitrakoot, and Barua Sagar Ghats in Jhansi. In his letter dated September 16, the CM highlighted Bundelkhand’s cultural and historic importance, describing it as the “land of ten rivers” and the “heartland of India.” He said the forts should be restored and developed for tourism. The state govt is already working to transform historic buildings into heritage hotels and cultural centres under the Public-Private Partnership model.
‘Madam Suman’ now in Book of Records 2025
Jhansi’s assistant teacher, who shot to fame for developing an AI-powered humanoid teacher, ‘Madam Suman’, has now entered the India Book of Records 2025 for using the minimum amount of investment in creating an AI robot with a servo motor, wiring, and frame. Madam Suman has been taking classes since May and is able to answer questions across subjects. School attendance has risen from 65% to 95% as no one wants to miss her class; so has student enthusiasm in her riddles increased. The teacher said he designed the robot after noticing colleagues being assigned non-teaching duties, such as managing midday meals.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com