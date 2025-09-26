MHA extends AFSPA in parts of Manipur, Arunachal and Nagaland for another six months

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued three separate notifications extending the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) across Manipur, barring 13 police station areas in five districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching, for another six months with effect from 1 October 2025, following a review of the prevailing law and order situation.
A decision has also been taken to extend the imposition of AFSPA in nine districts and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland, by declaring them as “disturbed areas” for a period of six months starting from 1 October 2025.
In another notification, the MHA stated: “After reviewing the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, it has been decided to extend the imposition of AFSPA in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, as well as in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam, with effect from 1 October 2025.”
AFSPA grants sweeping powers to armed forces operating in disturbed areas, including the authority to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary, along with immunity from prosecution unless sanctioned by the Central government.
In the notification concerning Manipur, a copy of which is with TNIE, the MHA said:
“Whereas the Central Government, after a review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) police stations of five districts, as a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 01.10.2025, unless withdrawn earlier.”
The excluded police station areas in Manipur include six in Imphal West (Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi), three in Imphal East (Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung), two in Bishnupur (Bishnupur and Nambol), and one each in Thoubal and Kakching districts.
The “disturbed area” status was in force across Manipur (excluding the Imphal municipality area) from 2004 until early 2022.
In April 2022, the Manipur government notified that the “disturbed area” designation would no longer apply to seven police station areas in Imphal West, four in Imphal East, and one police station each in Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam districts. Manipur comprises 16 districts in total.
In October 2024, AFSPA was reimposed across the state, barring 19 police station areas. A month later, following fresh violence in Jiribam district, the Act was reinstated in six of those 19 areas.
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since 1 May 2023, which has led to the deaths of over 250 people. The state is currently under President’s Rule. AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, continues to spark debate over its implications on civil liberties and human rights in the affected regions.