MHA extends AFSPA in parts of Manipur, Arunachal and Nagaland for another six months

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued three separate notifications extending the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) across Manipur, barring 13 police station areas in five districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching, for another six months with effect from 1 October 2025, following a review of the prevailing law and order situation.

A decision has also been taken to extend the imposition of AFSPA in nine districts and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland, by declaring them as “disturbed areas” for a period of six months starting from 1 October 2025.

In another notification, the MHA stated: “After reviewing the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, it has been decided to extend the imposition of AFSPA in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, as well as in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam, with effect from 1 October 2025.”

AFSPA grants sweeping powers to armed forces operating in disturbed areas, including the authority to search, arrest, and open fire if deemed necessary, along with immunity from prosecution unless sanctioned by the Central government.