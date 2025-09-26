'My greatest teacher': IAF veterans filled with nostalgia as they bid farewell to MiG-21

CHANDIGARH: Indian Air Force pilots, including astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who flew the MiG-21 for countless hours were filled with nostalgia as the aircraft took to the skies for the last time on Friday.

Group Captain Shukla, who flew the MiG-21 fighter jet from 2007 to 2017, said it was a 'big part of his life'.

"I feel nostalgic. It feels a bit sad to see the aircraft flying its last sortie but I'm very happy that a lot of people who have flown the aircraft turned up for this event. This machine had been the backbone for the IAF for a long time but it is time to move on. It was a befitting farewell. I was posted in a lot of squadrons and enjoyed flying this aircraft a lot," he said.

Shukla added that he had learned both basic and advanced flying on this platform. "So I have a very deep attachment to this aircraft. The MiG-21 cockpit has been my greatest teacher."

Group Captain (retired) Tarun Kumar Singha says that he had last flown the MiG-21 in the 23 Squadron, which flew on Friday. "I have not forgotten the experience of flying this aircraft till today. I wake up in my dreams that I'm still doing a sortie in this machine, which speaks for how entrenched the MiG-21 is in my heart and mind. I do not think any aircraft has served in any air force for 62 years which is a remarkable feat by itself."