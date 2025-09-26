Pakistan PM offers 'sincere' dialogue with India, slams Kashmir policy at UNGA

However, the overture came alongside allegations. Sharif criticised India’s policy in Kashmir, reiterating Islamabad’s demand for an “impartial plebiscite” under UN auspices. He asserted that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their quest for what he described as the "fundamental right to self-determination."

Sharif also invoked recent military tensions, “Operation Sindoor” alleging that “seven Indian jets” were damaged during the four-day operation. The claim has not been independently verified, and New Delhi has not acknowledged any such incident.

Sharif praised US President Donald Trump for his mediation role during past Indo-Pak tensions, crediting Trump’s diplomacy for averting what he said was an imminent war.

“In recognition of President Trump’s wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Sharif said, calling Trump a “man of peace” and lauding his “courageous and decisive” leadership. Sharif and Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, had met Trump in Washington on Thursday ahead of the UNGA speech.

While extending his dialogue offer, Sharif also used the UN stage to denounce terrorism in all forms, but claimed Pakistan itself is a victim of “externally-sponsored terrorism,” pointing to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which Islamabad accuses of receiving foreign funding.

“There must be no space for hate speech, discrimination or violence against any person, or against any religion,” he added.