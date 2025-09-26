Police, locals clash after Friday prayers outside Bareilly mosque over 'I Love Muhammed' campaign

BAREILLY: Communal tensions flared in Bareilly on Friday, a week after the controversy over an “I Love Mohammad” poster in Kanpur, as protests spiralled into violence across several parts of the city.

Following Friday prayers, a large crowd gathered at Islamia Ground demanding to march in protest. When police attempted to block their movement, demonstrators pushed ahead, raising religious slogans. Violence soon spread across three police station areas—Sadar Kotwali, Premnagar, and Baradari—as stone-pelting erupted from rooftops and windows. Police resorted to mild force to disperse the crowd.

As clashes intensified, reinforcements were rushed in from adjoining districts including Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Bijnor. Police carried out flag marches across communally sensitive zones, urging residents to stay indoors.

Authorities urged residents to stay indoors while officers maintained a strong presence on the streets conducting flag march. The situation escalated quickly again as people began pelting stones at police personnel. Authorities resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to control the mob. In Shahmat Ganj, protesters blocked roads and forced markets toclose temporarily.