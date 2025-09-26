Priyanka Gandhi calls for change in Bihar, unveils welfare promises at Motihari Rally

PATNA: Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a clarion call for change in Bihar, emphasising the need for a brighter future for the coming generations. “Time for change has come; you have struggled a lot in the last 20 years,” she said, while addressing a rally in Motihari, East Champaran district.

The Congress leader announced several welfare schemes aimed at the people of Bihar, including Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for needy women, housing for the landless, free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, 200 units of free electricity, and a Rs 1,500 monthly pension for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities. She also promised a job calendar to ensure timely recruitment across the state.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a ‘Mahila Samvad’ (Women’s Dialogue) programme at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, where she interacted with women from various walks of life, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Speaking as a woman, she said she understood their struggles and called for an increase in their modest monthly remuneration.

Referring to the Bihar government’s recent announcement of a Rs 10,000 payout to women, she criticised it as an attempt to buy votes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. “Why wasn’t this given earlier during the last 20 years of their rule?” she questioned, adding that the amount would not be paid monthly and would likely stop after the elections.

In her address at Motihari, a place she described as sacred for its historical association with Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom movement, Priyanka said she saluted the land and its people. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to vote manipulation after their politics of polarisation and false promises failed.