Row over Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remark on Rahul Gandhi kissing his sister in public rages on in MP

BHOPAL: The controversy over Madhya Pradesh senior cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remark about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi kissing his younger sister on a public crossroads continues to draw political criticism, even after the former BJP national general secretary sought to clarify his comments on Friday.

Vijayvargiya told reporters that he did not question the sacredness of the brother-sister bond, but was referring to what he described as Western cultural practices during an event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary in Shajapur district on Thursday. “All relations, husband-wife, father-son, brother-sister, are sacred, but there is a Maryada (dignity) to every relationship. I also kiss my sister’s head out of love, but not at a crossroads. My point was that public displays like these reflect Western culture, which is not acceptable in Indian tradition,” he said.

The remarks sparked a strong response from the state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who accused Vijayvargiya of making statements that demean the brother-sister bond. Patwari said the comments were particularly objectionable as they came during Navratri, when Goddess Durga is being worshipped in households across the state. He also suggested that Vijayvargiya, now close to 70, appeared to be affected by his unfulfilled ambition to become Madhya Pradesh chief minister and advised him to consult a mental health specialist.

Vijayvargiya’s comments on Rahul Gandhi are the latest in a long line of controversial statements by the senior MP minister. In 2022, while addressing a public gathering in Indore, he drew criticism for remarks about women’s clothing, saying he did not find girls in skimpy or short clothes attractive and emphasising that women should be treated as goddesses. Around the same time, amid protests over the Agnipath scheme, he stated that party offices would prioritise Agniveers for security duties.