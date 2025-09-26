Nation

Russia's Deputy PM Patrushev calls on PM Modi in New Delhi

Patrushev is currently on a visit to India as part of preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sept. 25, 2025.
NEW DELHI: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilisers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest.

"They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Patrushev's meeting with Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, it said in a brief statement.

We are further strengthening 'time-tested' partnership with Russia: PM Modi
Narendra Modi
India-Russia ties
Dmitry Patrushev
Putin in India

