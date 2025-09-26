Schoolboy kills e-rickshaw driver in woods in UP for forcing him to perform 'unnatural acts', held

GONDA: It was a textbook blind murder with scarce clues, no witnesses and no apparent motive.

Investigators had literally nothing to go by when called upon to solve the killing of an e-rickshaw driver, eventually traced to a schoolboy.

A month later, police arrested a Class 11 student who strangled 50-year-old Sangam Lal to death in isolated woods. Sangam Lal was allegedly forcing the boy to perform "unnatural acts" when he had come alone to offer prayers in neighbouring Ayodhya from Jhansi, some 350 km away, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the pre-dawn hours of August 27 in Nawabganj, Gonda. Sangam Lal's body was found lying in thick undergrowth.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Vineet Jaiswal, described the case as "extremely challenging". "This was not a typical case involving property disputes, personal grudges, or financial motives. The body was found in isolation, making it a textbook blind murder scenario," he said.

Sangam Lal had gone missing the previous night (on August 26) while at work in neighbouring Ayodhya. His family alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough examination.

The post-mortem confirmed that he had been strangled, and the victim's personal belongings, including a wallet with an Aadhaar card, were found discarded in nearby bushes.

The circumstances showing no apparent robbery, no prior threats, and no personal feud left investigators grappling with minimal leads.

To solve the case, police formed three specialised teams, combining Nawabganj Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), and surveillance units under the supervision of ASP (West) Radheshyam Rai and Tarabganj Circle Officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh.