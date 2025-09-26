Six dead, six injured in furnace accident at Chhattisgarh steel plant

RAIPUR: Four officials and two workers were killed in an accident inside a furnace at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, while six others, including a general manager, sustained injuries, police said.

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

After being alerted about the incident at around 4:30 pm, a police team was sent to the spot and a rescue operation was launched, he said.

"The furnace was shut for the last few days. On Friday, cleaning work was underway using high-pressure water to remove the thick layer of slag deposited on the wall and roof of the furnace. Suddenly, the thick deposit of slag collapsed, trapping those present underneath," Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said.

"During the rescue operation, bodies of six workers were retrieved from the debris, while six others were rescued in injured condition. They have been hospitalised," he added.