Sri Lanka, India ties reached point of unprecedented excellence: Envoy Mahishini Colonne

NEW DELHI: The ties between India and Sri Lanka have reached a point of "unprecedented excellence" since the visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India and the following visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka, the island nation's envoy said on Friday.

Interacting with PTI Videos on the sidelines of an event here, Mahishini Colonne also said, "Opportunities to explore partnerships are at an optimal level". At this point, Sri Lanka has stabilised its economy and is "well on the path of recovery and transformation", she said, when asked about the current state of its economy.

In this journey, we see immense opportunities for collaboration with India, she said.

Colonne said, "Since our President's visit to India after his election, and then Prime Minister Modi's visits to Sri Lanka a few months after it, Sri Lanka-India ties have reached a point of unprecedented excellence".

In her address earlier, too, she emphasised the historic ties between the two countries. Sri Lanka and India share a relationship that is unique, she said.

Relationships "between our peoples are anchored in history", culture, geography and trade, and goes back to millennia, the envoy said.

"We see India not just as our closest neighbour, but also our most natural business partner", she said.