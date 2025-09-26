Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey moves Jharkhand HC for bail in land scam case

RANCHI: Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey on Thursday approached the Jharkhand High Court seeking bail in connection with a land scam case in Hazaribagh. He is accused in a corruption case linked to the alleged illegal conversion of government land during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh.

Choubey moved the High Court after a Hazaribagh court rejected his bail application in the case on 16 September. He has challenged the lower court’s order before the High Court.

According to the prosecution, Choubey is accused of illegally converting 2.75 acres of ‘Khasmahal’ land, designated to remain under government control, and reallocating it to private individuals. The case is being investigated by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Earlier, on 19 August, Choubey, who has been in judicial custody since 20 May this year in connection with a separate Rs 38-crore liquor scam, was granted default bail by the ACB court in Ranchi under Section 187(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court granted him bail on the condition that he must inform the court before leaving the state.