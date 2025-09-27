110-feet-high Tirupati Balaji-themed puja pandal collapses in Jharkhand amid heavy rain, strong winds

RANCHI: A 110-feet puja pandal being constructed in Dhanbad’s Bhuli B Block on the theme of the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh collapsed completely on Friday evening due to incessant rain and strong winds.

Fortunately, the pandal was not crowded at the time of the accident, averting a major disaster.

According to locals, the incident occurred because the pandal's foundation was weak, and continuous rain further compromised its structure, leading to its collapse.

Local resident Mithilesh Paswan said, “The pandal had been under construction for the past one month, costing approximately Rs 9.5 lakh. The pandal was 110 feet high and had a weak base. Rain and wind further weakened its structure, causing the entire pandal to collapse. Had this incident occurred on Saptami or Ashtami, there could have been a significant loss of life.”

Following the accident, the puja committee has begun dismantling the entire pandal. Committee members stated that the puja process will proceed after new arrangements are decided.