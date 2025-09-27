7-year-old Muslim boy brutally murdered, body found stuffed inside bag in UP's Azamgarh; neighbours arrested

A 7-year-old Muslim boy named Shahzeb was found brutally murdered near his home, allegedly by his neighbours in the Sidhari town of UP's Azamgarh on Thursday.

The boy went missing on Wednesday after attending tuition classes and was reportedly last seen with one of the accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar Nigam, also known as Mantu.

According to police, the accused had taken the child on the pretext of an outing while he was playing on a swing from where he went missing.

A missing complaint was filed on Wednesday evening by the child's family at the Sidhari Police Station, and a case was registered under Section 137(2) BNS.

On Thursday morning, the boy's severely mutilated body was found stuffed inside a gunny bag and hanging from a neighbour's gate in Pathani Tola, according to police officials.

Later on Thursday, Shailendra Kumar Nigam and another man identified as Raja Nigam were arrested in a joint operation by Siddharth and Mubarakpur police while allegedly attempting to flee near the dental college in Itoura. The duo allegedly fired at the officers prompting the police to open retaliatory fire, resulting in injuries for both the accused.