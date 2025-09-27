Air India Express flight delayed by three hours at Saudi Arabia due to braking sensor failure

NEW DELHI: The four-hour journey of an Air India Express flight from Saudi Arabia to Mangaluru was delayed by three hours due to a braking sensor failure in the aircraft, said flyers on board. A total of 186 passengers were forced to cool their heels in their seats till the issue was rectified.

Flight IX 886, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, was to depart from King Fahd International Airport to Mangaluru International Airport at 9.35 pm (Saudi Arabia time) on Friday. It finally left by 12.45 am on Saturday and reached its destination at 7.15 am, instead of its scheduled arrival time of 4.25 am.

Aircraft braking sensors facilitate safe landing of aircraft. They prevent overheating of wheels and avert wheels lock-up using using anti-skid systems. Flyer Syed Mohammed Shakeel, who works in a private firm in Riyadh told this reporter, "I had travelled from Riyadh to Dammam to board this flight to my hometown Mangaluru. Initially, the delay was said to be 20 minutes before we boarded. But later, the Flight Captain announced there was a technical issue and it was being sorted out. Aircraft engineers came on board and entered the cockpit. By 12.15 am, the Captain again made an announcement saying the aircraft had a braking sensor issue and it had been rectified. The aircraft took off sometime after that," he said.

Passengers were put to much inconvenience, particularly those with children, he added.