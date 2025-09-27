Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Singh extradited from UAE to India

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has extradited wanted Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi from Abu Dhabi, UAE, to India.

INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice against him on June 13, 2025, based on a request from Punjab Police. He was subsequently arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on September 26.

The operation was carried out with the close coordination and support of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and other central agencies.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated on Saturday that Parminder Singh, a resident of Harsha village in Batala, is not just a criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate. He was brought back to India by a team of Batala Police.

According to Yadav, Pindi is a close associate of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia. He is involved in several heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults, and extortion activities in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. He had been using various social media platforms to coordinate crimes and fund his operations.

The DGP added that, acting swiftly on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team, led by a senior police officer, travelled to the UAE on September 24, 2025. The team, in coordination with the MEA and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and successfully brought the accused back to India to face justice.