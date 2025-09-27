Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Singh extradited from UAE to India

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has extradited wanted Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Singh alias Pindi from Abu Dhabi, UAE, to India.
INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice against him on June 13, 2025, based on a request from Punjab Police. He was subsequently arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on September 26.
The operation was carried out with the close coordination and support of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and other central agencies.
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, stated on Saturday that Parminder Singh, a resident of Harsha village in Batala, is not just a criminal but a key operative of a dangerous terror-criminal syndicate. He was brought back to India by a team of Batala Police.
According to Yadav, Pindi is a close associate of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia. He is involved in several heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults, and extortion activities in the Batala-Gurdaspur region. He had been using various social media platforms to coordinate crimes and fund his operations.
The DGP added that, acting swiftly on a Red Corner Notice (RCN) requested by Batala Police, a dedicated four-member team, led by a senior police officer, travelled to the UAE on September 24, 2025. The team, in coordination with the MEA and UAE authorities, completed all legal formalities and successfully brought the accused back to India to face justice.
"This successful extradition underscores Punjab Police’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and organized crime, as well as its advanced investigative capabilities and global reach," said DGP Yadav.
He also expressed gratitude to the MEA, the Government of the United Arab Emirates, the CBI, and other central agencies for their invaluable cooperation in this joint effort to uphold justice and strengthen national security.
Providing further details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir, said that due to the gravity of Pindi’s crimes and his direct links with Pakistan-based terrorists Harwinder Singh Rinda and Happy Passia, the CBI issued a Red Corner Notice through INTERPOL at the request of Batala Police. This global alert played a pivotal role in tracking Pindi’s movements and ultimately locating him in Abu Dhabi.
With Pindi’s arrest, the Punjab Police has dismantled a critical node in a transnational terror network, SSP Mir said, adding that this operation sends a strong, unequivocal message that the long arm of the law knows no geographical boundaries.
The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinated the operation with law enforcement agencies across the country through Bharatpol.
After fleeing India, Pindi remained absconding for nearly a year. He was directly involved in orchestrating attacks on liquor vends in September and October 2023. Following those incidents, a 10-day operation led to the arrest of five of his operatives.