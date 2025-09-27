Bihar elections: Priyanka rebukes Modi's Rs 10k outreach, says ‘poll move’

PATNA: Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for offering Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women under the Bihar Mukhyamanti Mahila Rojgar Yojna, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the scheme is aimed at wooing women voters and it will be stopped once the elections are over.

“This is another ploy of PM Modi and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to buy votes of women ahead of Bihar elections,” she said, addressing a rally in Motihari, district headquarters of East Champaran

“Why they (BJP-JD(U) are giving money just before the elections, it is obviously your votes. Be alert about their gameplan. Avail benefit of the scheme and then vote with your wisdom, vote for the future of your children and the state’s development,” she said.

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the assembly, Priyanka accused the BJP-JD(U) alliance of siphoning Rs 70,000 crore meant for development and welfare.

Referring to poor quality of works undertaken during 20-year NDA regime, she said 27 bridges collapsed in Bihar in just three years. “This is testimony to the quality of work undertaken during NDA rule, which has failed in the state on all fronts,” she added.