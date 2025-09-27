Bihar elections: Priyanka rebukes Modi's Rs 10k outreach, says ‘poll move’

PATNA: Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for offering Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women under the Bihar Mukhyamanti Mahila Rojgar Yojna, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the scheme is aimed at wooing women voters and it will be stopped once the elections are over.
“This is another ploy of PM Modi and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar to buy votes of women ahead of Bihar elections,” she said, addressing a rally in Motihari, district headquarters of East Champaran
“Why they (BJP-JD(U) are giving money just before the elections, it is obviously your votes. Be alert about their gameplan. Avail benefit of the scheme and then vote with your wisdom, vote for the future of your children and the state’s development,” she said.
Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the assembly, Priyanka accused the BJP-JD(U) alliance of siphoning Rs 70,000 crore meant for development and welfare.
Referring to poor quality of works undertaken during 20-year NDA regime, she said 27 bridges collapsed in Bihar in just three years. “This is testimony to the quality of work undertaken during NDA rule, which has failed in the state on all fronts,” she added.
The Congress leader said Modi had promised revival of sugar mills in Champaran but that still has not been fulfilled. “Initially, PM Modi and BJP tried to win polls by diving people on religious lines, raising issue of terrorism and now they are raising the issue of infiltration to win elections,” she said.
Describing her brother and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a true patriot, Priyanka said.
“Only a true patriot can feel sufferings of people and sort them out. A true patriot can undertake 4000-km yatra to know problems faced by the poor, Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), backward communities and minorities. Rahul ji is fighting to save the Constitution, which guarantees your rights, including voting rights,” she said.
Reminding people of sacrifices of forefathers and of the Gandhi family, she said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t want to come to power through ‘vote chori’ but with his fight for justice to people.”
Highlights Cong’s poll promises aimed at welfare
Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the poll promises made by Congress and its allies. She elaborated benefits of schemes like Mai Bahin Samman Yojna, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 2,500 monthly pension for widows, aged people and people with disabilities with an increase of Rs 200 per year. She said vacant posts in government departments will be filled if Congress-RJD led alliance comes to power in Bihar. “Bihar is among states where unemployment is at the peak,” she rued.