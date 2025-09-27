Bodoland People’s Front to emerge single largest party in Assam's BTC polls

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is set to emerge as the single largest party in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the counting of votes of which was under way at the time of going to press.

According to latest reports, the BPF was leading in 21 of the autonomous council’s 40 seats, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in 11 and BJP in eight. The results are expected later tonight or Saturday.

The BTC, currently ruled by the BJP-UPPL combine, went to polls on September 22. The council administers the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Led by former rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary, the BPF was in power for 15 years until being ousted in the 2020 elections. Now, the BPF will look to secure a simple majority with at least 21 seats and thereby, avoid reliance on another party for the formation of the next government.

In the event of a hung House, the BJP might forge an alliance either with the BPF or with the UPPL. Despite being in power with the UPPL, the BJP had not forged a pre-poll alliance with the Pramod Boro-led party.