BPF stages dramatic comeback, ousts BJP, UPPL from Bodoland Territorial Council

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has swept the elections to Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from power.

The BPF bagged 28 of the autonomous council’s 40 seats, while the BJP and the UPPL secured five and seven seats respectively.

BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary and UPPL president and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro were among the winning candidates. Both contested from two constituencies but won from one each.

The BTC administers the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri, which fall under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BPF allegedly performed well across the region.

The BPF was in power in the BTC for 15 years until being ousted in 2020. It had emerged as the single largest party even in the last election, winning 17 seats but failing to cobble together the numbers to stay in power. The BJP and the UPPL, which had bagged nine and 12 seats respectively, formed the government along with the regional Gana Suraksha Party that won one seat.

This year’s result allegedly came as a surprise to both the BJP and the UPPL. Insiders in both parties admitted they had failed to read the strong undercurrent against them.

Few had counted on the BPF, even as the BJP and the UPPL were focused on outperforming each other.

Despite being in power with the UPPL in the BTC, the BJP had not forged a pre-poll alliance with the Pramod Boro-led party, a move that was seen as one of political convenience.

The BJP had anticipated the polls would throw up a hung House. Had that been the case, it would have aligned either with the UPPL or the BPF to form the government. However, the BPF put to rest this probability by securing a majority on its own.

With Assembly elections in the state due early next year, the BJP may extend outside support to the BPF to keep it in good humour. The BPF may not mind as the BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre, and development funds matter.