BSF repatriates Pakistani national who accidentally crossed into India

JAMMU: A Pakistani national was repatriated along the International Border after he was recently apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) near here, officials said on Saturday.

Mohd Akram, a resident of Pakistan, was taken into custody from the R S Pura sector on the outskirts of Jammu city on September 25 after he inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the officials said.

They said no incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the intruder at the time of his arrest, and his questioning subsequently confirmed that he had crossed the border mistakenly.

Accordingly, BSF established contact with their Pakistani counterparts and handed over Akram to the Chenab Rangers at a flag meeting along the IB in the R S Pura sector late Friday after completion of necessary formalities, the officials said.