Chhattisgarh SIA arrests Maoist couple who worked as urban operatives for six years in Raipur

RAIPUR: Jaggu Kursaam alias Ramesh (28) and his wife Kamla (27) were no ordinary cadres of banned outfit CPI (Maoist), as they succeeded in living in the Chhattisgarh capital for years without letting their actual identities be revealed despite being associated with over half a dozen area sub-divisional committees of the left-wing extremists in Bastar.

The state intelligence agency team was said to be consistently monitoring their specific movements and securing tip-offs about them after a Central Agency got some clues about the Maoist couple from the recently arrested Red rebels.

“Both were under surveillance after their phone call to a senior Maoist leader was intercepted days ago. They carried a bounty of Rs 13 lakh”, said a police officer.

Ramesh, who was a divisional committee member of the Maoists, ironically worked as a security guard and driver in the homes of government officials and even at some private property, while allegedly managing to secure information for their outlawed organisation.

During the last few months, both were staying in a rented house at Changorabhata residential area of Raipur and worked as labourers in some construction sites. Good at speaking and writing English, they usually avoided interaction with others.