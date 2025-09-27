Congress slams Centre's handling of Ladakh protests, seeks judicial probe into killing of 4 people in police firing

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday condemned the manner in which the government handled the violent situation in Ladakh and demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of four youths during protests earlier this week.

The Congress also demanded immediate revival and restoration of institutions and democracy in Ladakh.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the pathetic handling of the situation in Ladakh by the Government and subsequent arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under the draconian National Security Act," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

He alleged that at the heart of the crisis lies the BJP's "persistent betrayal" of the aspirations of people of Ladakh.

For over a year now, there has been turmoil and instead of lending a patient hearing to the cries of the people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the Modi government is responding with violence, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed.

"The BJP had pledged Sixth Schedule status for the region, sadly that promise has been squarely abandoned.