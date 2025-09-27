Delhi HC suspends IAF officer's 10-year sentence in rape case, asks AFT to expeditiously hear appeal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has suspended the 10-year jail sentence of an Indian Air Force officer for the alleged offence of raping a woman colleague in 2021.

The high court set aside a March 2024 order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), which had refused to suspend the officer's sentence, and granted him bail on furnishing two sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

It asked the AFT to expeditiously take up the officer's appeal, which is pending since 2023, and dispose it of at an early date.

"In the present case, the petitioner does not have any antecedents and has already undergone 4 years out of a 10-year sentence.

"Given that his appeal was preferred in 2023 and is not likely to be disposed of in the near future, there exists a real and pertinent risk of completion of a substantial portion or the entirety of the sentence in detention while awaiting conclusion of the appeal," a bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla said in a September 25 judgment.

In these circumstances, the court said it was inclined to exercise discretionary power conferred upon it in favour of granting suspension of sentence to the petitioner.

The court's verdict came while allowing a plea by the officer challenging the March 2024 order of the AFT by which the tribunal had refused to suspend the sentence of rigorous imprisonment for ten years and release him on bail pending appeal.