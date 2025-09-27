Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railways Minister Vaishnaw

SURAT: The 50-km stretch of India’s first bullet train project between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat will open in 2027, and by 2029, the entire section between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be operational, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

After becoming operational, the bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and seven minutes, he added, stressing that India’s first bullet train project is progressing very well.

Vaishnaw visited the under-construction Surat bullet train station and inspected track installation works and its first turnout installation.

“Overall progress of the first bullet train project is very good. The first 50-km section of the project between Surat and Bilimora will be open by 2027. We are preparing for that. By 2028, the entire Thane-Ahmedabad section will be commissioned, and by 2029, the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section will open,” he told reporters.

The Railway Minister stated that the speed potential of the main line is 320 kmph and 80 kmph for the loop line.

“The most modern technologies are being utilized to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains. This is a very complex movement of trains, that’s why the most modern technologies are being used. Several vibration mechanisms have been created here. The utility cable will take the vibrations whenever the train is moving at 320 kmph,” he said.