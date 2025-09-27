Fadnavis meets PM Modi, seeks financial help for Maharashtra's rain-hit farmers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to seek help for farmers who have suffered major losses due to heavy rains. The Centre will send a team to Maharashtra to assess the damage. Based on their report, the Union government is likely to announce a relief package for farmers.

Later, Fadnavis said he handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister on the situation in Maharashtra. “The Prime Minister asked the state government to send a proposal in this regard, which will be considered constructively,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked about the opposition’s demand to waive farm loans, Fadnavis said the BJP manifesto includes a loan waiver for farmers, and the government is focusing on making it more effective.

“We have set up the committee and that will decide on the loan waiver. A loan waiver cannot be done time and again, so the focus will be on how to make it more effective by addressing loopholes. Our focus will be in its proper implementation,” he said.

He added that loans taken for the kharif crop will have to be repaid next year. “The immediate concern of the farmers is help in their accounts. So, it will be our priority to extend this help,” Fadnavis said.

More than 65 lakh acres of crops were damaged in Maharashtra, which bore the brunt of the heavy rains.

Besides discussing relief, Fadnavis presented the Maharashtra Defence Corridor plan to the Prime Minister, which aims to boost defence manufacturing, generate jobs, and create opportunities. The corridor will be developed at three locations in the state. He also discussed the roadmap for steel manufacturing in Maharashtra.