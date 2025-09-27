Five killed, one injured as speeding vehicle collides with divider on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

CHANDIGARH: Five persons, including three women, were killed and one person was critically injured after their vehicle crashed into a divider of exit 9 on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway early Saturday morning. All of the passengers hail from Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the accident took place at Exit 9 of National Highway-48 when the Black Thar, while exiting towards Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram at 4.30 am, collided directly with the divider after losing balance. The vehicle was reportedly over speeding.

Five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot, while one man was critically injured and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he is undergoing treatment. They had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work.

According to police, after getting information, a police team from Sector 40 Police Station reached the spot and rushed all six occupants to the hospital, where five were declared dead. "The deceased and injured are not identified yet. The Thar vehicle bears a Uttar Pradesh registration. We are currently investigating the matter,” said Lalit Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 40 Police Station.

Sources said the crash was so severe that the Thar was completely mangled and the debris was scattered over more than 50 meters at the site. The police removed the completely mangled vehicle from the main carriageway.