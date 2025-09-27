Four persons held in Varanasi for taking out ‘I love Muhammad’ procession without permission

LUCKNOW: Four men were arrested and cases filed against 10 unidentified others for taking out processions without permission and putting up posters—I love Muhammad.
The Varanasi police have expanded their crackdown in the ‘I Love Muhammad’ case, targeting processions and posters across multiple sensitive areas of the city.
After action in Madanpura, Lallapura and Lohta, police moved in Dalmandi under the Chowk police station limits on Saturday.
A complaint filed by Dalmandi outpost in-charge Prakash Singh Chauhan led to the arrest of Azhar Malik from Hadha Sarai, Nafees Ahmad from Lallapura Matakund, Adil from Dalmandi, and Irfan from Bandi Tola.
Police said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and local inputs.
An FIR was registered at Chowk police station.
Meanwhile, in Lohta, the CCTV footage showed processions where inflammatory slogans like “Sar Tan Se Juda” were raised alongside ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters.
Acting on the footage, police registered an FIR against 12 people, based on a complaint lodged by Mahmudpur outpost in-charge.
Investigations were underway to trace and identify all participants.
According to DCP, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Bansal, police action was being taken for taking out a procession without permission.
A similar procession had earlier taken place in Lallapura under the Sigra police station. DCP Bansal confirmed that multiple FIRs were lodged in Sigra, Dashashwamedh, Lohta and Chowk areas of the city.
He said posters were removed and strict action was being taken against those disturbing the city’s atmosphere. The DCP stressed that processions without permission would not be tolerated.