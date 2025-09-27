Four persons held in Varanasi for taking out ‘I love Muhammad’ procession without permission

LUCKNOW: Four men were arrested and cases filed against 10 unidentified others for taking out processions without permission and putting up posters—I love Muhammad.

The Varanasi police have expanded their crackdown in the ‘I Love Muhammad’ case, targeting processions and posters across multiple sensitive areas of the city.

After action in Madanpura, Lallapura and Lohta, police moved in Dalmandi under the Chowk police station limits on Saturday.

A complaint filed by Dalmandi outpost in-charge Prakash Singh Chauhan led to the arrest of Azhar Malik from Hadha Sarai, Nafees Ahmad from Lallapura Matakund, Adil from Dalmandi, and Irfan from Bandi Tola.

Police said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and local inputs.