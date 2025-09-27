Gujarat cybercrime sleuths bust multicrore online betting scam

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s cybercrime sleuths have busted a multi-crore online betting and stock market fraud disguised as an e-commerce business in Surat.

The crackdown exposed a Rs 20.08 crore racket spread across 43 bank accounts, with links stretching from Gujarat to Maharashtra, Goa, and online betting syndicates like Mahadev and Lotusbook.

The kingpin, Meet Shah, and his network were caught running a sophisticated scam involving fake companies, rented bank accounts, and bogus franchises.

The raid on Katargam’s Lakshmi Enclave office blew the lid off the operation when a man was caught red-handed while handing over a bank account to accused kingpin Meet Shah.

Under interrogation, he led police to Meet’s residence in Amroli, where Meet, along with aides Yash and Rishikesh, was found surrounded by laptops, piles of mobile phones, and bank-related documents, a full-fledged cyber fraud hub.