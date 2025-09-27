IMD predicts heavy showers in Mumbai, suburbs; orange alert issued

MUMBAI: With an orange alert in place, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs on Saturday, officials said.

The IMD, in its forecast at 8 am, valid for 24 hours, said that Mumbai will witness "cloudy sky with heavy rain" in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather department on Friday issued an orange alert for the metropolis, predicting heavy to very rainfall at isolated places for the next three days.

The city and suburban areas woke up to overcast skies, while some areas received light to moderate showers.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, there will be a high tide of 3.48 metres in the Arabian Sea at 2.25 pm and a low tide of 1.06 metres at 8.17 pm.

The island city recorded an average rainfall of 30.07 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, while eastern and western suburbs received 26.12 mm and 9.99 mm rainfall during the period, a civic official said.

The traffic on the city roads is normal, while the local train services are operating with some delays.