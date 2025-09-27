International tourist arrivals in India up 8.9 per cent in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

NEW DELHI: India’s inbound tourism has staged a significant comeback in 2024, with international tourist arrivals (ITAs) climbing to 205 lakh, marking an 8.9 percent rise over last year and a 14.8 percent jump compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic benchmark year.

According to the “India Tourism Data Compendium 2025”, which was released by the Ministry of Tourism on Saturday, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) stood at 99.5 lakh, reflecting a modest 4.5 percent increase over 2023 but still trailing 2019 levels by nearly nine percent.

The rebound was powered by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Their arrivals surged to 106 lakh in 2024; a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase and a remarkable 52 percent rise over pre-pandemic numbers.

The Compendium provides key highlights and insights into India's tourism sector for the year.

The year 2020 marked a significant downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with FTAs declining by 74.93 percent to 27.4 lakh. A gradual recovery was lodged in subsequent years, with FTAs rebounding sharply to 64. lakh in 2022 and reaching 99.5 lakh in 2024, reflecting a 4.52 percent rise from 2023.