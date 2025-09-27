International tourist arrivals in India up 8.9 per cent in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

NEW DELHI: India’s inbound tourism has staged a significant comeback in 2024, with international tourist arrivals (ITAs) climbing to 205 lakh, marking an 8.9 percent rise over last year and a 14.8 percent jump compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic benchmark year.
According to the “India Tourism Data Compendium 2025”, which was released by the Ministry of Tourism on Saturday, Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) stood at 99.5 lakh, reflecting a modest 4.5 percent increase over 2023 but still trailing 2019 levels by nearly nine percent.
The rebound was powered by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Their arrivals surged to 106 lakh in 2024; a 13.2 percent year-on-year increase and a remarkable 52 percent rise over pre-pandemic numbers.
The Compendium provides key highlights and insights into India's tourism sector for the year.
The year 2020 marked a significant downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with FTAs declining by 74.93 percent to 27.4 lakh. A gradual recovery was lodged in subsequent years, with FTAs rebounding sharply to 64. lakh in 2022 and reaching 99.5 lakh in 2024, reflecting a 4.52 percent rise from 2023.
The ministry stated that arrivals of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in India reached 106 lakh in 2024, reflecting a 13.22 percent increase over 2023 and a substantial 52.15 percent rise compared to the pre-pandemic level of 2019. This strong rebound highlights the growing confidence of the Indian diaspora in travelling to India post-pandemic, said the ministry.
An ITA is a person with a foreign passport who visits India for a period of at least 24 hours for purposes such as leisure, business, health, study, or to meet family and friends. FTA refers to the number of foreign nationals who visit India as tourists.
The United States, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada remained India’s top five source markets, alongside Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Germany, France, and Singapore. Collectively, these 10 nations accounted for nearly 69 percent of all FTAs.
Bangladesh, once India’s largest inbound market, registered 8.3 lakh fewer visitors compared to 2019, while arrivals from China dropped by over three lakh.
The purpose-wise analysis of FTAs in 2024 shows that leisure, holiday and recreation remained the dominant category, accounting for 45 percent of visits, reaffirming India’s position as a preferred global travel destination.
Visits by the Indian Diaspora (OCI) formed the second largest segment at 28.49 percent, reflecting enduring personal and familial ties. Business and Professional travel comprised 10.52 percent, indicating India’s rising profile as a hub for international business and professional engagement.
India’s peak tourist season continues to coincide with the winter months. December 2024 alone saw over 10 lakh arrivals, the highest of the year, followed by strong inflows in February, January, and November. Travel industry experts attribute this to favorable weather, festive tourism, and India’s growing appeal as a year-end holiday destination.