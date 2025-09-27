International travel picks pace in August, up by 7%

NEW DELHI: Airports across the country recorded 3.3 crore passengers in August 2025, marking a one percent increase from the 3.27 crore passengers who flew during the same period last year.
Despite a negative growth domestically, international traffic has driven air passenger growth across the country, reveals the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The Air Traffic Report, made public by AAI on Thursday, reveals that 66,73,252 flyers opted to travel abroad last month, marking a 7.7% increase over the 61,93,449 flyers recorded during the same month in 2024. A total of 2,64,06,660 passengers travelled domestically in August 2025 as compared to 2,65,48,845 in the corresponding period last year, marking a slight dip of 0.5% (zero point 5). The Air Traffic Movements (Arrival and Departures) reveal a 1.5% dip with 2,54,440 ATMs in August 2025 versus 2,58,310 in August 2024.
A similar comparison of the patronage registered in the first five months of the ongoing financial year reveals a 3.4% increase in overall passenger count over the previous year-- 17.03 crore flyers versus 16.47 crore flyers. Yet again, international patronage has seen an increase of 6.8% while domestic passengers have gone up by 2.6% in April –August this year versus same period last year.
Max growth in international flyers in Aug ’25 Pune airport has recorded the maxiumum growth of 80.7% in international passengers in August 2025 (24,303 flyers) over August 2024.
The other airports which have registered commendable growth in international traffic are Coimbatore with a 48% increase (28,990 passangers), Surat with 41% increase (15,442) Mangaluru 40.2% (72,849) and Bagdogra 37.5% increase (1877 flyers). Guwahati and Chandigarh airports have dropped more than 20% of their passenger recorded during the compared period last year.
Domestically, the airports that have recorded a substantial increase in August this year over the figures recorded in the same month in 2024 are: Kishangarh 93.1% (11,277 psgrs), Jaisalmer 91.2% (64), Dharbanga 87.4% (66,826), Agatti 66.3% (8725), Guwahati 63.1% 727500), Tiruchirappali 56% increase, Cudappah 55.6% (426), Tuticorin 54.8% (29788) and Agra 43.5% (17496).
AAI & ICAO sign project to review height restrictions
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) have signed a significant Project Document to review India’s national regulations on height restrictions around aerodromes, marking a key step in strengthening the country’s aviation safety framework.
NHAI revises guidelines for signboards on highways
The NHAI has updated its signboard guidelines, making roadside boards more informative and user-friendly. These boards will display details of at least 20 essential services and include QR codes for digital access to the most up-to-date information.