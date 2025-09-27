International travel picks pace in August, up by 7%

NEW DELHI: Airports across the country recorded 3.3 crore passengers in August 2025, marking a one percent increase from the 3.27 crore passengers who flew during the same period last year.

Despite a negative growth domestically, international traffic has driven air passenger growth across the country, reveals the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The Air Traffic Report, made public by AAI on Thursday, reveals that 66,73,252 flyers opted to travel abroad last month, marking a 7.7% increase over the 61,93,449 flyers recorded during the same month in 2024. A total of 2,64,06,660 passengers travelled domestically in August 2025 as compared to 2,65,48,845 in the corresponding period last year, marking a slight dip of 0.5% (zero point 5). The Air Traffic Movements (Arrival and Departures) reveal a 1.5% dip with 2,54,440 ATMs in August 2025 versus 2,58,310 in August 2024.

A similar comparison of the patronage registered in the first five months of the ongoing financial year reveals a 3.4% increase in overall passenger count over the previous year-- 17.03 crore flyers versus 16.47 crore flyers. Yet again, international patronage has seen an increase of 6.8% while domestic passengers have gone up by 2.6% in April –August this year versus same period last year.