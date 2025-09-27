NDA constituent Bodoland People's Front sweeps BTC polls in Assam, wins 28 of 40 seats

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), a constituent of the NDA led by Hagrama Mohilary, swept the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls in Assam, winning 28 of the 40 seats, officials said on Saturday.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, alliance partners in the outgoing council, finished a distant second and third with seven and five seats respectively, down from their previous tally of 12 and nine.

Mohilary won from the Debargaon constituency, but lost the Chirangduar seat to his former comrade Khampa Borgoyary, who joined the UPPL.

Outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro won from Goimari, but lost in Dotma to BPF's Prakash Basumatary.

Among other prominent winners are former minister and BPF candidate Rihon Daimari from Bhairabkunda and former AGP minister Rekharani Das Boro, now in the BJP, from Baganpara constituency.

The BPF had emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 polls with 17 seats, but the UPPL formed the council with the BJP and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

Election to the 40-member council, comprising the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Tamulpur, was held on September 22.

Over 78 per cent of the electorate of 26,58,153, comprising 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females and 17 people of other genders, had cast their votes in 3,359 polling stations.