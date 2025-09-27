NGT asks ICMR to expedite research over cancer-causing chemicals found in cars

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to expedite its research on cancer-causing chemicals found in cars.

The ICMR informed the tribunal that the study will take 18 months to complete and require a budget of over Rs 85 lakh.

The NGT had registered a case in 2024 after a study revealed that 99% of cars contained a flame retardant known as TCIPP, which is being investigated by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen.

The study highlighted the health risks associated with exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles, particularly for drivers and child passengers, linking them to neurological and reproductive harm.

Additionally, a study published in Environmental Science & Technology in May 2024 confirmed the presence of cancer-causing chemicals in cars.

The ICMR has submitted an additional affidavit on July 22, stating that a detailed scientific study has been proposed through the ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health (Ahmedabad).