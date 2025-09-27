NGT asks ICMR to expedite research over cancer-causing chemicals found in cars

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to expedite its research on cancer-causing chemicals found in cars.
The ICMR informed the tribunal that the study will take 18 months to complete and require a budget of over Rs 85 lakh.
The NGT had registered a case in 2024 after a study revealed that 99% of cars contained a flame retardant known as TCIPP, which is being investigated by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen.
The study highlighted the health risks associated with exposure to flame-retardant chemicals inside vehicles, particularly for drivers and child passengers, linking them to neurological and reproductive harm.
Additionally, a study published in Environmental Science & Technology in May 2024 confirmed the presence of cancer-causing chemicals in cars.
The ICMR has submitted an additional affidavit on July 22, stating that a detailed scientific study has been proposed through the ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health (Ahmedabad).
The study will involve the collection and analysis of biological samples from drivers to assess health risks due to exposure to flame-retardant chemicals.
“The research will employ a zone-stratified biomonitoring approach and is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete, encompassing recruitment, sampling, laboratory testing, analysis, and reporting,” the ICR affidavit said.
“The total budget for the project is Rs 85.33 lakh, and an additional nine months were required to obtain necessary financial approvals,” it said.
During the hearing, ICMR scientist Sivaperumal informed the tribunal that approval has been granted, and the study will commence within a week.
The researchers analysed the cabin air of 101 electric, gas and hybrid cars with a model year between 2015 and 2022. It was found that 99% of cars contained a flame retardant called TCIPP, which is under investigation by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen. Most cars also had two more flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, which are considered carcinogenic.
These flame retardants are linked to neurological and reproductive harms as well. The study states that since an average driver spends about an hour in the car every day, this is a significant public health issue. This is particularly concerning for drivers with longer commutes as well as child passengers, who breathe more air than adults. According to the study, the levels of toxic flame retardants were highest in the summer as heat increases the release of the chemicals.
The NGT noted that researchers found the seat foam as the source of the cancer-causing compounds in the cabin air. Car manufacturers add the chemicals to seat foam and other materials to meet a flammability standard with no proven fire-safety benefit. “Filling products with these harmful chemicals does little to prevent fires and instead makes the blazes smokier and more toxic,” the study says.