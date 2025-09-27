NISAR satellite sends first radar images of Earth's surface

The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) Earth-observing radar satellite has sent its first images of our planet’s surface, offering a glimpse of what is to come as the joint mission between NASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) moves towards full science operations later this year.

“Launched under President Trump in conjunction with India, NISAR’s first images are a testament to what can be achieved when we unite around a shared vision of innovation and discovery,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, adding, “This is only the beginning. NASA will continue to build upon the incredible scientific advancements of the past and present as we pursue our goal to maintain our nation’s space dominance through Gold Standard Science.”

The images from the spacecraft, which was launched by ISRO on 30 July, demonstrate the level of detail with which NISAR scans the Earth, providing unique, actionable information to decision-makers in a wide range of areas, including disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and agricultural management.