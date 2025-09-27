'Not a single genuine resident has lost their vote, will expel all infiltrators': Amit Shah at Bihar rally

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s principal strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bihar on Saturday asserted that the party, upon securing victory in the Assembly elections, would expel all infiltrators from the state.
Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations outright on the revised electoral rolls in Bihar, Shah claimed, "Not a single genuine voter in Kosi or Seemanchal has lost their vote — only those who entered illegally have had their names removed."
Coming down heavily on the Congress and RJD, he said, "For Rahul and Lalu, this election is about bringing victory to their respective parties and making Lalu’s son the Chief Minister. But for us BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from every corner of Bihar. If you once again give NDA a two-thirds majority, I promise that the Bharatiya Janata Party will identify and drive out each and every infiltrator from this sacred land of Bihar."
Outlining the significance of the polls, he said, "This election in Bihar is about putting the state on the path of progress, freeing it from infiltrators, and preventing the return of jungle raj."
Making a frontal attack on dynastic politics, Shah added, "The two princes -- one is Sonia ji’s son, the other is Lalu ji’s son -- should tell us what they have ever done for Bihar."
At BJP karyakarta meetings in Araria, Kosi, Purnea, and Bhagalpur, Shah said that when the drums of elections begin to sound, all political parties start holding public rallies. "But the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only one that first organises a conference of its karyakartas. Because ours is the only party whose strength lies not in its leaders but in its workers," he said.
He said the people of Bihar will celebrate four Diwalis this time. "Do you know how? Let me explain — listen carefully: The first Diwali will be celebrated when Lord Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya — the day of Diwali itself.The second Diwali — yesterday, Prime Minister Modi transferred Rs10,000 into the bank accounts of our Jeevika Didis; we must celebrate that," he said. He added that third reason to celebrate Diwali is because Prime Minister Modi has reduced GST on over 395 items by 15–20%; that too deserves a Diwali celebration. "And the fourth Diwali — when we form an NDA government with over 160 seats," he said.
Shah alleged that Lalu and his company had looted the state, committing countless scams, and that the Congress too had looted the country with corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. "In contrast, in the last 11 years of Narendra Modi’s government, not even our fiercest opponents have been able to accuse us of corruption worth even four annas. We have governed with transparency," he said.
Criticising Rahul Gandhi further, he added, "Recently, Rahul baba came here on a so-called yatra. He did so because the Election Commission is removing infiltrators from Bihar’s voter list. Lalu’s company and Rahul baba want these infiltrators to retain their voting rights. Has anyone here lost their vote? No — because you are citizens of India. But those who entered illegally from outside must have their names removed."
He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has done immense work for Bihar’s development. "It was on the land of Purnea that Modi announced the creation of the Makhana Board. In Bhagalpur, a 2,400 MW coal power plant has been established. Modi ji had promised an airport for Purnea — today evening, I’ll be flying to Delhi from that very Purnea airport," he said, adding that now the airports in Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnea have been made operational.
He also mentioned that Bihta airport would become functional soon, stating that the Prime Minister is building six airports for Bihar. Touching upon the flood issue that plagues the lives of people in Seemanchal and Koshi areas, he said, "Earlier, when Nepal’s rivers entered India, Bihar used to suffer floods. But now, under the Kosi Link Project announced in the 2025 Budget, the same water will be used for irrigation instead of causing floods."
He outlined the welfare work done by the Modi government, adding that 1.17 crore mothers in Bihar have received LPG cylinders under Ujjwala, and 1.5 crore toilets have been built. He said that 40 lakh women have benefitted under the Matru Vandana Yojana.
"Our NDA government in Bihar has increased old-age, widow, and disability pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. At Sitamarhi’s Punaura Dham, the Nitish Kumar government and BJP government together have begun constructing a grand temple for Mata Sita at a cost of Rs 900 crore," said Shah.
"When Lalu ji was in power and Sonia-Manmohan’s government ruled at the Centre, Bihar received only Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 10 years. But under Modi ji, from 2014 to 2025, Bihar has received about Rs 16 lakh crore. Countless roads, irrigation projects, revival of Barauni factories, reopening of sugar mills, the Kosi link scheme, power plants — all these were done by Modi ji," he said.
He added that the NDA government had abolished Article 370, ended triple talaq, given citizenship to Hindu refugees under the CAA, and after Pulwama, carried out Operation Sindoor — entering Pakistan’s territory to eliminate terrorists.
Targeting the RJD again, Shah said, "When Lalu Ji was Chief Minister, Bihar’s per capita income was Rs 8,000; today it is Rs 68,000 — an increase of Rs 60,000, showing Bihar’s progress. This election is about taking Bihar forward on the path of progress, driving out infiltrators, preventing the return of jungle raj, strengthening the nation, and empowering Modi ji."