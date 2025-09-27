'Not a single genuine resident has lost their vote, will expel all infiltrators': Amit Shah at Bihar rally

Making a frontal attack on dynastic politics, Shah added, "The two princes -- one is Sonia ji’s son, the other is Lalu ji’s son -- should tell us what they have ever done for Bihar."

At BJP karyakarta meetings in Araria, Kosi, Purnea, and Bhagalpur, Shah said that when the drums of elections begin to sound, all political parties start holding public rallies. "But the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only one that first organises a conference of its karyakartas. Because ours is the only party whose strength lies not in its leaders but in its workers," he said.

He said the people of Bihar will celebrate four Diwalis this time. "Do you know how? Let me explain — listen carefully: The first Diwali will be celebrated when Lord Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya — the day of Diwali itself.The second Diwali — yesterday, Prime Minister Modi transferred Rs10,000 into the bank accounts of our Jeevika Didis; we must celebrate that," he said. He added that third reason to celebrate Diwali is because Prime Minister Modi has reduced GST on over 395 items by 15–20%; that too deserves a Diwali celebration. "And the fourth Diwali — when we form an NDA government with over 160 seats," he said.

Shah alleged that Lalu and his company had looted the state, committing countless scams, and that the Congress too had looted the country with corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. "In contrast, in the last 11 years of Narendra Modi’s government, not even our fiercest opponents have been able to accuse us of corruption worth even four annas. We have governed with transparency," he said.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi further, he added, "Recently, Rahul baba came here on a so-called yatra. He did so because the Election Commission is removing infiltrators from Bihar’s voter list. Lalu’s company and Rahul baba want these infiltrators to retain their voting rights. Has anyone here lost their vote? No — because you are citizens of India. But those who entered illegally from outside must have their names removed."

He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has done immense work for Bihar’s development. "It was on the land of Purnea that Modi announced the creation of the Makhana Board. In Bhagalpur, a 2,400 MW coal power plant has been established. Modi ji had promised an airport for Purnea — today evening, I’ll be flying to Delhi from that very Purnea airport," he said, adding that now the airports in Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnea have been made operational.