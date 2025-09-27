Rains bring relief from forest fires, but devastate Uttarakhand's green cover

DEHRADUN: While the monsoon brought a much-needed respite from the annual menace of forest fires in Uttarakhand this summer, the subsequent heavy rains have unleashed a new wave of destruction, causing widespread damage to forest ecosystems and vital infrastructure across the mountainous regions.

The season saw a welcome reduction in forest blazes, as continuous rainfall helped keep the fire lines at bay. However, the intensity of the monsoon has led to swollen rivers and torrents, resulting in severe soil erosion that has washed away significant portions of the forests.

"The focus shifts abruptly from controlling fire to managing flood damage," noted a senior official in the Forest Department, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This year, the relentless rain has caused substantial riverbank erosion, severely impacting forest tracts."

The deluge has critically damaged essential forest connectivity. Forest motor roads, mule tracks, and pedestrian routes deep inside the forests have been heavily affected by landslides and washouts. Furthermore, infrastructure supporting forest operations, including check dams, Amrit Sarovar projects and vital irrigation pipelines, have suffered extensive damage.

In areas where reforestation efforts were underway, the impact has been particularly harsh. Plantation sites across Terai Central and Champawat forest divisions reported significant losses, with saplings, including valuable Rudraksha trees, being submerged or destroyed.