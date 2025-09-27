Rajasthan man arrested for impersonating IAF officer, cheating woman of Rs 2.5 lakh

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly impersonating an Indian Air Force officer to cheat people through fake invoices and letters, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Tasleem Khan, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, they said.

A woman, resident of Chhatarpur, reported that she received fake invoices/letters on Air Force letterhead from a person who was impersonating as an Air Force official on the pretext of token fees, security checks, and gate pass formalities. She was cheated of more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Police registered a case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber South police station and investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the police team enquired the complainant at length to get all the relevant information. The team started tracing the money which got transferred from the complainant’s bank account.