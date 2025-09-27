Taj Mahal draws 69 lakh visitors in 2024–25, remains India’s most visited monument

NEW DELHI: The Taj Mahal, India’s iconic white marble marvel in Agra, has once again emerged as the country’s most visited monument, attracting 69 lakh visitors, including six lakh foreign tourists, in 2024–25.

The footfall at the Mughal-era tomb accounted for nearly 12 per cent of all tourist entries at the 145 ticketed monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The 17th-century mausoleum of Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal has been the top revenue-generating and most visited monument for more than a decade, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

According to the latest India Tourism Data Compendium released by the Ministry of Tourism, other popular sites for domestic visitors include the 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark (35.7 lakh) and the 12th–13th-century red sandstone tower in Delhi, Qutub Minar (32 lakh).

With 2.2 lakh visitors, the Agra Fort, another Mughal-era structure, stands at second place on the list of historical buildings receiving 2.24 lakh visitors. It is followed by Qutub Minar (2.20 lakh).

Delhi’s Red Fort (28.84 lakh), the Tomb of Rabia Durrani (Bibi Ka Maqbara) in Aurangabad (20.04 lakh), the Ellora Caves in Aurangabad (17.39 lakh), Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad (15.63 lakh), Agra Fort (15.45 lakh), Upper Fort Aguada in Goa (13.58 lakh) and Charminar, which is also in Hyderabad (13.43 lakh), had the highest number of domestic visitors in 2024–25.