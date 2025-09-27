Take issue of corruption in SP rule to people: CM Yogi Adityanath tells ministers

LUCKNOW: In order to counter the opposition’s politics of caste and take the agenda of development forward, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath exhorted his cabinet colleagues to expose the corruption during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government to the people.

After presiding over a cabinet meeting on late Friday evening, Yogi met his council of ministers in his office, said the sources privy to the development.

A senior minister emerging from the meeting confirmed that the CM asked them to counter the Samajwadi Party’s attacks by referring to the cases of corruption during the tenure of the SP government.

A reference of the reports of corruption in the construction of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre and the Gomti Riverfront project was specifically made, and the ministers were asked to speak about all the cases of corruption during the SP government’s tenure, added the minister.

Another minister quoted Yogi as pointing out that the cost of the riverfront project reached Rs 1,800 crore.