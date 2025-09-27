Top-performing cities in Swachh Survekshan rankings to guide underperforming cities

NEW DELHI: Top-performing cities in the Swachh Survekshan rankings will guide cities that have been unable to achieve desired success under Swachh Survekshan, an annual urban sanitation and cleanliness survey.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). For the Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) initiative -- a structured mentorship and collaborative action programme, the ministry has identified 72 mentors and over 200 mentee cities.

Implemented under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Union Minister Manohar Lal rolled out the SSJ initiative on Saturday. The SSJ initiative represents one of the largest time-bound and structured mentorship frameworks in the urban waste management sector, aiming to foster knowledge and experience sharing, peer learning and transforming best practices in sanitation and waste management across urban India, said ministry officials.

Across successive editions of Swachh Survekshan—the world’s largest urban sanitation survey—several cities have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, high citizen engagement, and resilient governance despite leadership and operational challenges.

This has prompted ongoing discussions on scaling and replicating best practices in other cities. On this line, the Super Swachh League was introduced in this year’s Swachh Survekshan (SS).

Cities that ranked top three positions in the SS ranking in 2022, 2023, and 2024 were included as top performers across five population categories and were inducted in the league.

The idea was to encourage top-performing cities to strive for higher aspirational standards, while also motivating other cities to improve and aim for top ranks

“The mentor cities are the top-performing cities that are part of the Super Swachh League, top three cities that are featured across population categories in SS 2024 and promising clean cities that emerged across States/UTs as part of SS 2024. Mentee cities were chosen from the lowest ranks in their State’s latest SS cumulative rankings, considering their geographical proximity to their paired mentor cities,” said officials.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Sonepat in Haryana, Manohar Lal emphasised the spirit of Antyodaya—where no city is left behind, and every city benefits from the collective knowledge pool of the Mission.