Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Missing declared dead after 51 Days, centre approves death certificates for relief payouts

DEHRADUN: The individuals still missing following the disaster that struck the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand have been presumed dead, with the Union Home Ministry granting approval for the registration of their deaths and issuance of official certificates.
This crucial decision by the Ministry paves the way for bereaved families to access much-needed financial assistance under the disaster relief package.
Fifty-one days after devastating flash floods swept through the region on 5 August, 67 people remain unaccounted for. The state government had urgently petitioned the Centre to relax the standard legal norms to provide closure and timely aid to affected families.
According to official sources, the approval, issued by the Registrar General of India under the Home Ministry, bypasses the standard provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, which typically requires a seven-year waiting period before a missing person can be legally declared deceased.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Health, confirmed the development, stating:
"We have received permission from the Home Ministry to proceed with the death registration process for those missing from the Dharali and Harshil disasters in Uttarkashi."
To expedite the process, the local administration has designated the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as the authorised officer for these cases, with the District Magistrate (DM) serving as the appellate authority.
This move mirrors a similar exemption granted by the Centre following the 2021 Chamoli disaster, where hundreds of workers were swept away in the Rishi Ganga tragedy.
"The Home Ministry's decision today follows the precedent set in 2021," said an official familiar with the development. "It reflects sensitivity to the immediate needs of the affected population."
According to departmental sources, the process for obtaining a death certificate requires immediate action by the next of kin. Relatives must first lodge a missing person’s report at the individual’s permanent place of residence. This report will then be forwarded to the SDM of the affected area.
Subsequently, a 30-day public notice will be issued, inviting objections regarding the missing person’s presumed death. If no contrary claims are received during this period, the death certificate will be formally issued.
Only after the certificate has been granted will families become eligible for financial compensation under the disaster relief provisions, Secretary Kumar explained.