Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Missing declared dead after 51 Days, centre approves death certificates for relief payouts

DEHRADUN: The individuals still missing following the disaster that struck the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand have been presumed dead, with the Union Home Ministry granting approval for the registration of their deaths and issuance of official certificates.

This crucial decision by the Ministry paves the way for bereaved families to access much-needed financial assistance under the disaster relief package.

Fifty-one days after devastating flash floods swept through the region on 5 August, 67 people remain unaccounted for. The state government had urgently petitioned the Centre to relax the standard legal norms to provide closure and timely aid to affected families.

According to official sources, the approval, issued by the Registrar General of India under the Home Ministry, bypasses the standard provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, which typically requires a seven-year waiting period before a missing person can be legally declared deceased.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Health, confirmed the development, stating:

"We have received permission from the Home Ministry to proceed with the death registration process for those missing from the Dharali and Harshil disasters in Uttarkashi."