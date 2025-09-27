Villagers thrash mentally unstable man to death for murdering five-year-old boy in MP

According to Dhar district police superintendent Mayank Awasthi, “A case of murder has been lodged in connection with the minor’s brutal killing. Following the accused’s post-mortem report, a separate case will be lodged in connection with his death too.”

“Investigations have revealed that Mahesh, who hailed from Jobat (Alirajpur) , was missing for the last few days. His family has claimed that he was mentally unstable,” Awasthi added.

The spine-chilling incident happened on Friday in the house of one Kalu Singh in Ali village under the Kukshi police station area of Dhar district.

The accused entered Singh’s house and sat on the cot. Even before the family could ask him who he was, Mahesh picked up a sharp spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked five-year-old Vikas.

He first severed the minor’s neck from the torso and then struck his shoulder, leaving the body mutilated. Hearing the cries of Vikas’s mother, villagers rushed to her house and managed to catch hold of Mahesh before he could flee on the motorbike.

“We rushed to the spot and found Mahesh lying on the spot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to wounds, during the course of treatment,” the SP-Dhar said.