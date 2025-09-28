ED to seize assets of celebrities, sportspersons in ‘1xBet’ betting app case under PMLA

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to soon attach assets worth crores of rupees belonging to certain sportspersons and actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its probe into a case linked to an online betting and gaming platform.

Officials said the agency, in its investigation into the case related to the online betting app ‘1xBet’, has found that some of these celebrities utilised the endorsement fee paid to them for acquiring a variety of assets, which qualified as the “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA.

They said that an attachment order under the provisions of the PMLA would soon be issued to seize the identified movable and immovable properties, including some located abroad in countries like the UAE.

According to officials, investigators are currently in the process of quantifying and valuing the assets. “The properties acquired or created from the funds generated from the proceeds of crime are attached so that the persons who indulged in crime are not able to enjoy the fruits of such a criminal act,” they said.