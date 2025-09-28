Flying squad teams to monitor stubble burning hotspots in Punjab, Haryana, CAQM intensifies measures

CHANDIGARH: Reiterating that “zero stubble burning during the current paddy harvesting season is non-negotiable,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will allegedly depute flying squad teams in hotspot districts of both Punjab and Haryana to monitor progress at the ground level. It has directed both states to enforce statutory measures with “both incentives and deterrence.”

Both states were told to mobilise crop residue management equipment in line with harvesting patterns, intensify evening patrolling to check farm fires, and sensitise local bodies on preventing open burning of municipal solid waste and biomass.

In Punjab, from September 15 to 26, the satellite observing farm fires captured 80 incidents of active fire across the state. Meanwhile, 98 incidents of stubble burning were reported during the corresponding period last year.

Forty-one FIRs under Section 223 of the BNS have allegedly been registered against farmers for disobeying the order and indulging in stubble burning. At 43 sites, crop burning was verified physically, and an environmental compensation of ₹1.95 lakh has been imposed in 41 cases, of which ₹1.65 lakh has been recovered.

In Punjab, 663 hotspot villages have been identified where more than 75 per cent of the area of the village burnt in the last three years, as per the stubble burning data. The officials have been asked by the state government to make special arrangements to contain crop residue burning in these villages.

Sangrur, which is the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Ferozepur are much in focus apart from six other districts, as these two districts reported a maximum of 1,725 and 1,342 crop residue burning events out of a total of 10,909 burning incidents.