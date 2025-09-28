How can he be anti-national when he built shelters for Army, boycotted Chinese goods: Wangchuk’s wife

LEH/ NEW DELHI: Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has trashed allegations of "Pakistan link" and financial irregularities against him.

Terming the charge that Wangchuk incited the violence in Leh as “misplaced”, she claimed that he has been protesting in the "most Gandhian way possible" and the "situation escalated" on September 24 due to the actions of the CRPF.

Police detained climate activist Wangchuk on Friday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), two days after protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent in Leh last Wednesday, claiming four lives and injuring 90 others.

Wangchuk, a key figure in the five-year-long agitation for Ladakh's rights whose detention drew strong reactions from different quarters, has been lodged in prison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Angmo, the co-founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since his detention and dismissed all allegations against the climate activist and their institutions.

Claiming that they have not been handed over a copy of the detention order, Angmo said, “They promised to send it on Friday. We will take legal recourse.”

Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal has said Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month’s arrest of a