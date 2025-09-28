Panchayati Raj Ministry to roll out People's Plan Campaign from October 2

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Saturday said it will roll out the People's Plan Campaign across all states and Union territories from October 2, initiating the process for the preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs) for the financial year 2026-27.

In a statement, the ministry said since its launch in 2018, the People's Plan Campaign has enabled panchayats to prepare evidence-based, convergent and inclusive plans through special gram sabha meetings.

Over the years, the response from states, UTs and Panchayati Raj Institutions has been encouraging, it said.

"As per data available on the eGramSwaraj Portal, more than 18.13 lakh Panchayat Development Plans, comprising Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs), Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDPs) and District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDPs), have been uploaded since 2019-20, of which over 2.52 lakh plans pertain to the ongoing exercise for 2025-26," it said.

"These numbers speak volumes about the outcomes of the intensive and comprehensive exercise of Panchayat Development Plan preparation led by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with all stakeholders, reflecting the scale and depth of participatory planning and the strengthening of grassroots institutions across the country," it said.

A series of virtual interactions with the state/UT departments of Panchayati Raj and other stakeholders have also been initiated by the ministry to make this year's People's Plan Campaign a well-prepared and coordinated exercise, it said.